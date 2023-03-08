Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Davidson

Regular Season Records: St. Bonaventure 14-17; Davidson 15-15

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Davidson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bonnies will be looking to right the ship.

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, taking their contest 68-54. Guard Foster Loyer took over for Davidson, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between St. Bonaventure and the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with St. Bonaventure falling 71-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Daryl Banks III had a pretty forgettable game, fouling out and turning the ball over five times en route to a 9-point finish.

St. Bonaventure's defeat took them down to 14-17 while Davidson's win pulled them up to 15-15. If Davidson want to win on Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Bonnies' forward Chad Venning, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Kyrell Luc, who had 11 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won nine out of their last 13 games against St. Bonaventure.