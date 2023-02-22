Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Davidson

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-15; Davidson 12-14

What to Know

An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Belk Arena. Davidson should still be riding high after a win, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to right the ship.

The Bonnies were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-81 to the George Washington Colonials. A silver lining for St. Bonaventure was the play of forward Chad Venning, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Davidson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Foster Loyer (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).

St. Bonaventure is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

St. Bonaventure's defeat took them down to 13-15 while Davidson's victory pulled them up to 12-14. In Davidson's victory, Sam Mennenga had 17 points and David Skogman had 12 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see if the Bonnies have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson have won eight out of their last 12 games against St. Bonaventure.