Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

A pair of Atlantic 10 Conference contenders meet Friday when St. Bonaventure hosts Davidson at the Reilly Center in Olean, New York, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. Davidson (15-5, 6-1) has won three in a row and six of seven, while St. Bonaventure (8-12, 4-3) has won two straight and four of six. The Wildcats are one-point road favorites in the latest Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 128. The Bonnies are 6-3 at home

The model has taken into account Davidson's strong conference play, which has the Wildcats just one-half game behind George Mason in the Atlantic 10 standings. Davidson defeated host George Mason last month and also has a win over A-10 third-place team Duquesne.

Kellan Grady has been a steadying force for the Wildcats' offense, averaging 17.4 points, including 21 in a win over VCU. Jon Axel Gudmundsson is Davidson's second-leading scorer. He came up big with 27 points, including a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining, in last Saturday's 54-53 win over Saint Louis.

The trends also favor Davidson, which is 18-7-1 in its past 26 games against Atlantic 10 teams. The Wildcats have also won four of their past five games against the Bonnies. The only loss in that span was a 117-113 three-overtime thriller at St. Bonaventure last season.

But just because Davidson has fared well recently against the Bonnies does not guarantee it will cover the Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure spread Friday.

St. Bonaventure is 5-2 against the spread in its past seven games and has defeated Davidson the three times it has played the Wildcats on its home court since Davidson joined the A-10 in 2014.

The Bonnies' top two players have been difference-makers the past two weeks. Kyle Lofton, the team's second-leading scorer at 14.3 points, had a game-high 21 points in a 66-57 win at Richmond and 24 points in a 65-51 victory at Massachusetts. Courtney Stockard, who leads the team with an average of 17 points, chipped in 18 and 12 in the wins. He also had 36 points in a loss to Dayton.

