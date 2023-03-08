The 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament continues with four games on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The opener of the day is a second round matchup between the No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the No. 8 seed Davidson Wildcats. St. Bonaventure is 14-17 overall and 8-10 in conference play this season. Davidson is 15-15 overall and 8-10 against Atlantic 10 opponents, including four wins in the last five games.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Davidson as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 136 in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson odds.

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -3.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson over/under: 136 points

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson money line: Davidson -165, St. Bonaventure +140

STB: The Bonnies are 10-8 against the spread in A-10 games

DVD: The Wildcats are 10-8 against the spread in A-10 games

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

St. Bonaventure is led on offense by junior guard Daryl Banks III, who leads the team with 15.6 points per game this season. Banks III recently exploded for 36 points in a win over St. Joseph's, and he is a dangerous force at the point of attack. St. Bonaventure is also strong in perimeter shooting, making 35.7% of 3-point attempts and 72.3% of free throw attempts this season. The Bonnies can also take advantage of the passive nature of Davidson's defense, as the Wildcats are dead-last in steal rate (7.5%) and block rate (2.7%) during conference play.

On defense, the Bonnies are above-average overall, and opponents are shooting only 30.0% from 3-point range against St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies are also in the top four of the Atlantic 10 in turnover creation rate (20.0%) and steal rate (11.1%). Davidson is a poor 3-point shooting team (32.4%) in conference play, with bottom-five marks in the Atlantic 10 in both offensive rebound rate and free throw rate this season.

Why Davidson can cover

Davidson's offense is led by a strong duo of veterans. Fifth-year senior guard Foster Loyer leads the team with 16.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, and the Michigan State transfer is highly experienced. Junior forward Sam Mennenga is No. 2 on the team with 15.5 points per game while leading Davidson with 6.6 rebounds per game, and he is shooting 51.5% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Davidson is above-average in offensive efficiency, and the Wildcats lead the Atlantic 10 in committing a turnover on only 16.1% of possessions in conference play. Davidson also leads the conference with 76.1% free throw shooting, and the Wildcats are above-average nationally in free throw creation rate and 2-point accuracy. St. Bonaventure is in the bottom three of the Atlantic 10 in allowing 52.2% shooting from inside the arc, and the Bonnies are very poor statistically in free throw prevention and defensive rebounding.

