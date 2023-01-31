Who's Playing

VCU @ Davidson

Current Records: VCU 16-6; Davidson 10-11

What to Know

The VCU Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. VCU and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Rams were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 61-58 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for VCU to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the contest. Forward Jalen DeLoach put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 74-70 to the Saint Louis Billikens this past Friday. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sam Mennenga (16), guard Foster Loyer (13), guard Grant Huffman (13), guard Desmond Watson (11), and guard Connor Kochera (10).

VCU is now 16-6 while the Wildcats sit at 10-11. The Rams don't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-1 after losses this year -- so Davidson (5-5 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

VCU have won eight out of their last 14 games against Davidson.