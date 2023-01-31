Who's Playing
VCU @ Davidson
Current Records: VCU 16-6; Davidson 10-11
What to Know
The VCU Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. VCU and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Rams were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 61-58 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for VCU to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the contest. Forward Jalen DeLoach put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 74-70 to the Saint Louis Billikens this past Friday. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sam Mennenga (16), guard Foster Loyer (13), guard Grant Huffman (13), guard Desmond Watson (11), and guard Connor Kochera (10).
VCU is now 16-6 while the Wildcats sit at 10-11. The Rams don't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-1 after losses this year -- so Davidson (5-5 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
VCU have won eight out of their last 14 games against Davidson.
- Jan 07, 2023 - VCU 89 vs. Davidson 72
- Jan 26, 2022 - VCU 70 vs. Davidson 68
- Jan 18, 2022 - Davidson 63 vs. VCU 61
- Mar 06, 2021 - VCU 64 vs. Davidson 52
- Feb 27, 2021 - Davidson 65 vs. VCU 57
- Mar 06, 2020 - Davidson 75 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 07, 2020 - VCU 73 vs. Davidson 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Davidson 64 vs. VCU 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Davidson 74 vs. VCU 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - VCU 74 vs. Davidson 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Davidson 69 vs. VCU 63
- Mar 12, 2016 - VCU 76 vs. Davidson 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - VCU 70 vs. Davidson 60
- Jan 29, 2016 - VCU 79 vs. Davidson 69