The No. 3-seed Davidson Wildcats and the No. 2 VCU Rams are set to square off in the 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats are 13-7 overall this season, while VCU is 18-6. Both teams had a double-bye in the A-10 Tournament bracket. Davidson knocked off George Mason in the quarterfinals, while VCU beat Dayton to advance.

The Rams are favored by two points in the latest VCU vs. Davidson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Davidson vs. VCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on VCU vs. Davidson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Davidson vs. VCU:

VCU vs. Davidson spread: VCU -2

VCU vs. Davidson over-under: 133 points

What you need to know about VCU

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, VCU beat the Dayton Flyers 73-68 on Friday to advance to the semifinals. Guard Nah'Shon Hyland took over for the Rams, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41 percent of their total) along with 10 rebounds. Hyland leads the team with 19.7 points per game. He's also shooting a team-best 45.1 percent from the field this season.

These teams had two games postponed this season, but they did meet up on Feb. 27, a game Davidson won 65-57 and covered the 3.5-point spread.

What you need to know about Davidson

Meanwhile, the Wildcats earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 99-67 win over George Mason. Davidson can attribute much of its success to guard Kellan Grady, who had 32 points in addition to six boards. Grady leads the team with 17.5 points per game this season.

The Wildcats haven't lost to anybody other than St. Bonaventure since Jan. 8. They're also 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games.

How to make VCU vs. Davidson picks

The model has simulated VCU vs. Davidson 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: VCU Rams -1 Bet Now

So who wins VCU vs. Davidson? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.