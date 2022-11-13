Who's Playing

VMI @ Davidson

Current Records: VMI 1-1; Davidson 2-0

What to Know

The VMI Keydets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Davidson Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Belk Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Keydets and Davidson will really light up the scoreboard.

Everything came up roses for VMI at home against the Penn State-New Kensington Nittany Lions this past Thursday as the team secured a 100-58 win.

Meanwhile, Davidson didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wright State Raiders this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory. Davidson can attribute much of their success to Foster Loyer, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes.

VMI is now 1-1 while the Wildcats sit at 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Keydets have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, Davidson enters the matchup with 75.5 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.