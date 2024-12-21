Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-8, Davidson 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will take on the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Belk Arena. Davidson will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Davidson is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Temple just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost 62-61 to the Owls on a last-minute layup From Elijah Gray. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Reed Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points in addition to six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who scored 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Davidson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. hadn't done well against South Florida recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Bethune-Cook. came out on top against South Florida by a score of 77-69. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Wildcats as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Bethune-Cook.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Reggie Ward Jr., who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Thomas, who had 18 points plus six assists.

Davidson's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Bethune-Cook., their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-8.