Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Boston U. 1-3, Davidson 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App



Ticket Cost: $19.80

What to Know

After three games on the road, Davidson is heading back home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Davidson has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored Davidson last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 70-68.

David Skogman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Boston U. brought some dynamite into their most recent contest. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 95-79. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 2 on the offensive boards, as Boston U. did.

With the Wildcats' defeat and the Buccaneers' win, both teams now sport identical 2-2 records.

As for their next game, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Davidson is a big 14-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

