Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Davidson looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Charleston Southern.

If Davidson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with a 3-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-7, Davidson 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Davidson is heading back home. They will welcome the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

The experts figured Davidson would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Gonzaga, and, well: they nailed that call. Davidson wound up on the wrong side of a painful 90-65 walloping at the hands of Gonzaga on Friday. The game marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Reed Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Davidson was Bobby Durkin's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Davidson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern won against Miami on Saturday with 83 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Tuesday. Charleston Southern took down UT Martin 83-68. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buccaneers.

Davidson's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Charleston Southern, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

Looking ahead, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Everything came up roses for Davidson against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, as the squad secured a 110-62 win. Does Davidson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Davidson is a big 14.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.