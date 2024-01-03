Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Dayton 10-2, Davidson 10-3

Dayton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Dayton Flyers and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Belk Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Flyers earned a 78-69 win over the Lancers.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last seven games he's played. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Davidson had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bobcats 72-69. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Davidson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bobby Durkin led the charge by scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Reed Bailey, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton beat Davidson 68-61 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dayton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.