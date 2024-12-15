Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Davidson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Detroit 43-16.

If Davidson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with a 5-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Detroit 5-6, Davidson 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Davidson. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Davidson didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Charlotte, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

Davidson can attribute much of their success to Reed Bailey, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who posted 14 points in addition to two steals.

Davidson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Detroit couldn't handle Wright State on Saturday and fell 80-72. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Titans in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost five in a row.

Davidson pushed their record up to 7-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Detroit, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Odds

Davidson is a big 15.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

