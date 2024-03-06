Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 21-8, Davidson 15-14

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Belk Arena. Loyola Chi. will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Friday. They walked away with a 77-72 win over the Flyers.

Des Watson and Braden Norris were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 24 points along with two steals and the latter shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. It was the first time this season that Norris posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Philip Alston, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Davidson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Minutemen by a score of 69-67.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Reed Bailey, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Connor Kochera was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Ramblers pushed their record up to 21-8 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.5 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February, winning 76-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..