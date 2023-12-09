Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-4, Davidson 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will be playing at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. Davidson will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Wildcats earned a 62-50 win over the Fighting Camels.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bobby Durkin, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Ohio State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The RedHawks suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Jaquel Morris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats' victory pushed their record up to 6-3, while the Fighting Camels' bumped their own up to the opposite: 3-6.

Looking ahead, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Davidson is a big 13.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

