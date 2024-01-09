Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Rhode Island 7-7, Davidson 10-4

Rhode Island has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Rhode Island Rams and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. Davidson took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rhode Island, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawks 78-74. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 15:22 mark of the second half, when Rhode Island was facing a 48-35 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rhode Island to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Green, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. David Fuchs was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Davidson's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 72-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Davidson has not had much luck with Dayton recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 7-7. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-4.

Rhode Island came up short against Davidson in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 68-54. Can Rhode Island avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.