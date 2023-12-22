Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Davidson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against SC Upstate.

Davidson entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will SC Upstate step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: SC Upstate 4-7, Davidson 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Belk Arena. Davidson will be strutting in after a victory while SC Upstate will be stumbling in from a loss.

Davidson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Hornets 98-63 at home. That 98-63 margin sets a new team best for Davidson this season.

Meanwhile, the Spartans lost to the Catamounts at home by a decisive 70-53 margin on Saturday. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SC Upstate struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Looking forward to Thursday, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Davidson is a big 14-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.