Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Wright State 3-4, Davidson 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Davidson is heading back home. They will take on the Wright State Raiders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the 49ers 85-81. The victory was just what Davidson needed coming off of a 89-55 loss in their prior game.

Davidson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from David Skogman, who scored 30 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Wright State proved on Wednesday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 103-74 victory over the Jaguars. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wright State.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Raiders, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 3-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Davidson is a 3.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.