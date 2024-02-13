Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Duquesne 14-9, Dayton 19-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is 9-1 against the Dukes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Dayton last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 49-47. Having soared to a lofty 94 points in the game before, Dayton's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite their loss, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Santos, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Dukes earned a 75-69 victory over the Bonnies on Saturday.

Fousseyni Drame was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmy Clark III, who scored 15 points along with eight assists.

The Flyers' defeat dropped their record down to 19-4. As for the Dukes, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-9 record this season.

Dayton beat the Dukes 72-62 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Dayton repeat their success, or do the Dukes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.