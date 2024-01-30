Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: George Wash. 14-6, Dayton 16-3

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Dayton is 7-2 against George Wash. since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of ten wins, Dayton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 69-64 to the Spiders.

Dayton's loss came about despite a quality game from Javon Bennett, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Explorers. George Wash. found out winning isn't easy when you drain seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Darren Buchanan Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of James Bishop IV, who scored 17 points.

The Flyers' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-3. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 14-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've nailed 37% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton came up short against George Wash. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 76-69. Will Dayton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against George Wash..