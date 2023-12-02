Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Grambling 2-5, Dayton 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Dayton will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Grambling Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Dayton will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% better than the opposition, a fact Dayton proved on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 win over the Mustangs. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Dayton.

Koby Brea and DaRon Holmes II were among the main playmakers for Dayton as the former went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists and the latter scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans.

The Flyers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Dayton against Grambling in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 as the team secured a 81-53 win. Does Dayton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a big 21-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.