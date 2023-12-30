Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Longwood 12-2, Dayton 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Longwood Lancers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The pair have allowed few points on average, (Dayton: 59.8, Longwood: 61.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They blew past the Golden Grizzlies 91-67. Winning may never get old, but Dayton sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Javon Bennett was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of 12 wins, Longwood's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 79-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Longwood didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Longwood were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as NC Central only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.