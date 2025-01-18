Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 11-6, Dayton 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Dayton Flyers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Ramblers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Loyola Chi. took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They snuck past Rhode Island with an 81-77 win.

Loyola Chi.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Des Watson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Jalen Quinn was another key player, earning 17 points plus five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Dayton entered their contest against George Mason on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Dayton fell 67-59 to George Mason. The Flyers just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nate Santos, who earned 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Malachi Smith, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Loyola Chi.'s victory bumped their record up to 11-6. As for Dayton, their loss ended a 22-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Loyola Chi. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Loyola Chi. beat Dayton 77-72 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Dayton has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..