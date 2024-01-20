Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Dayton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 47-27 lead over Rhode Island.

Dayton entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Rhode Island step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-8, Dayton 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the Dayton Flyers are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at University of Dayton Arena. Rhode Island might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

Rhode Island unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They were dealt a punishing 99-64 loss at the hands of the Bonnies. Rhode Island was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-25.

Meanwhile, Dayton entered their tilt with Saint Louis with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Flyers walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Billikens on Tuesday.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-2 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Rhode Island just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rhode Island is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a big 13-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.