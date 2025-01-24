Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 12-7, Dayton 13-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Dayton Flyers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Saint Joseph's can't be too worried about heading out to take on Dayton: they just beat Davidson at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Saint Joseph's enjoyed a cozy 78-61 victory over Davidson on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Xzayvier Brown, who scored 20 points along with six assists. The match was Brown's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Rasheer Fleming, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Dayton posted their biggest win since December 7, 2024 on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Duquesne with a sharp 82-62 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-25.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to Enoch Cheeks, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and four steals. Javon Bennett was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Dayton was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Saint Joseph's win bumped their record up to 12-7. As for Dayton, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Saint Joseph's ended up a good deal behind Dayton in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 94-79. Can Saint Joseph's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.