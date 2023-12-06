Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: UNLV 3-3, Dayton 6-2

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will head out on the road to face off against the Dayton Flyers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Rebels narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Zips 72-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNLV to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kalib Boone, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 blocks. Another player making a difference was Luis Rodriguez, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton entered their tilt with Grambling with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Flyers took their contest at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 76-46 victory over the Tigers. Dayton was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Nate Santos was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Koby Brea, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

The victory got the Rebels back to even at 3-3. As for the Flyers, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNLV have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Dayton is a big 9.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.