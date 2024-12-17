Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: UNLV 5-4, Dayton 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Rebels have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, UNLV finally turned things around against Pacific on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-65 win over the Tigers.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Julian Rishwain, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points. Rishwain continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Dayton had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 71-63.

Dayton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Javon Bennett led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus three steals. What's more, Bennett also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Zed Key was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two blocks.

Dayton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marquette only racked up eight.

UNLV now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Dayton, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNLV has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 37.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid win over Dayton in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 60-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNLV since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.