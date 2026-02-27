The Dayton Flyers look to stay hot when they take on the George Washington Revolutionaries in Atlantic 10 action on Friday. Dayton is coming off a 77-62 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday, while George Washington downed La Salle 104-77 that same night. The Flyers (19-9, 10-5 Atlantic 10), who have won four in a row, are 4-5 on the road this season. The Revolutionaries (16-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10), who have won three of their last four, are 11-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dayton leads the all-time series 24-20, including a 79-72 win on Jan. 6. George Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest George Washington vs. Dayton odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any Dayton vs. George Washington picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Dayton vs. George Washington 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for George Washington vs. Dayton:

Dayton vs. George Washington spread: George Washington -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dayton vs. George Washington over/under: 152.5 points Dayton vs. George Washington money line: George Washington -176, Dayton +147 Dayton vs. George Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine Dayton vs. George Washington streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 in select states.

Top Dayton vs. George Washington predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (152.5 points). The Under has hit in two of the past three head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Under has hit in four of the past six Dayton games, and in seven of the last 10 George Washington games. Dayton is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. George Washington, meanwhile, is 2-5 ATS in its last seven.

The model projects the Flyers to have six players score 10.3 points or more, including Javon Bennett's projected 16.1 points. The Revolutionaries are projected to have six players score 10 or more points, led by Trey Moss, who is projected to score 17.7 points. The model is projecting 153 combined points as the Under clears in well over 50% of simulations.

How to make George Washington vs. Dayton picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. George Washington and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dayton vs. George Washington spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.