Dayton star Obi Toppin and coach Anthony Grant take home AP Player, Coach of the Year awards

The recognition just keeps pouring in for Dayton following a historic 29-2 season in which the Flyers finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll and emerged as national champions from a Sportsline simulation of the now-canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced Obi Toppin as its men's college basketball Player of the Year and Anthony Grant as its Coach of the Year.

Toppin won the honor by receiving 34 of 65 possible votes. Iowa center Luka Garza finished second with 24 votes while Marquette guard Markus Howard, Kansas center Udoka Azuibuike and Oregon guard Payton Pritchard split the remaining seven votes.

Grant's victory in Coach of the Year voting came by an even wider margin as he received 30 first-place votes compared to 13 for Baylor coach Scott Drew. San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher finished third in the voting.

CBS Sports also named Toppin its Player of the Year and Grant its Coach of the Year. The Flyers finished 18-0 in the Atlantic 10 after they were picked to finish third in the league's preseason poll. They were on track to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

Here are the results of the 65-member AP panel's voting for Player of the Year and Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 college basketball season:

AP Player of the Year voting

Obi Toppin, Dayton (34)

Luka Garza, Iowa (24)

Markus Howard, Marquette (3)

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas (2)

Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2)

AP Coach of the Year voting

Anthony Grant, Dayton (30)

Scott Drew, Baylor (13)

Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (12)

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State (6)

Mark Few, Gonzaga (2)

Steve Pikiell, Rutgers (1)

Bill Self, Kansas (1)