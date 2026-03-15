The 2026 Atlantic-10 Tournament Championship Game is set as the Dayton Flyers will face the VCU Rams on Sunday. Dayton (23-10, 12-6 A-10) upset Saint Louis in Saturday's A-10 Tournament semifinal and has won eight of its last nine. VCU (26-7, 15-3 A-10) is riding a five-game win streak, most recently knocking off Saint Joseph's in Saturday's semis. The Rams won both regular season matchups between the two.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on CBS and Paramount+. The Rams are aiming for their fourth Atlantic-10 Tournament Championship while Dayton is going for its second. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the latest VCU vs. Dayton odds, while the over/under is 138.5. Before making any Dayton vs. VCU picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated VCU vs. Dayton 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Dayton vs. VCU:

VCU vs. Dayton State spread: VCU -3.5 VCU vs. Dayton State over/under: 138.5 points VCU vs. Dayton State money line: VCU -173, Dayton +144 VCU vs. Dayton State picks: See picks at SportsLine VCU vs. Dayton streaming: Paramount+

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Top Dayton vs. VCU predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). The prior two matchups this season saw lots of points go on the scoreboard as they averaged 151 combined points. Dayton is one of the most proficient teams at scoring without the clock running as just 10 teams in all of Division average more made free throws per game than the Flyers.

As for VCU, its offense is far ahead of its defense. The Rams rank 53rd nationally in points per game but are just 119th in points allowed per outing. The model forecasts the teams surpassing the total by double digit points as it projects 149 total points. Thus, the Over hits in 74.3% of simulations.

How to make VCU vs. Dayton picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. VCU, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the VCU vs. Dayton spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.