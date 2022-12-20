Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Dayton

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-8; Dayton 7-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be home for the holidays to greet the Alcorn State Braves at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Flyers didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday as they won 66-49. Dayton can attribute much of their success to forward Toumani Camara, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds, and forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 72-58 to the Seattle Redhawks.

Dayton is now 7-5 while Alcorn State sits at 3-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Braves have only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.