An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap Friday between the Dayton Flyers and the Davidson Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET at John M. Belk Arena. Dayton is 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the A-10, while Davidson is 6-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Flyers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss. The Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games. The road team is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six Dayton-Davidson meetings.

Dayton vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -7

Dayton vs. Davidson over-under: 130.5 points

Dayton vs. Davison money line: Davidson -320, Dayton +250

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers fell just short Tuesday night against Fordham, losing 55-54. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points in the loss. Dayton hit only 17.4 percent of its 3-point attempts in the game.

Crutcher leads Dayton with 18.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. Jordy Tshimanga pulls down a team-high 8.0 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Davidson

The Wildcats fared better Tuesday, defeating Duquesne 61-48. Carter Collins and Kellan Grady each scored 13 points in the win Davidson held the Dukes to 28.8 percent shooting from the field, the lowest mark of the season for a Davidson opponent.

Hyunjung Lee leads Davidson with 16.9 points per game. Luka Brajkovic pulls down 6.6 rebounds and Carter Collins dishes 3.6 assists per outing.

