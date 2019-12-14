Dayton vs. Drake live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Dayton vs. Drake basketball game
Who's Playing
Drake @ No. 14 Dayton
Current Records: Drake 8-2; Dayton 7-1
What to Know
The Drake Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the #14 Dayton Flyers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Drake beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 78-73 on Saturday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from five players: G Roman Penn (16), G D.J. Wilkins (15), G Anthony Murphy (14), G Noah Thomas (11), and F Liam Robbins (11).
Meanwhile, Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over the Saint Mary's Gaels on Sunday, winning 78-68. The Flyers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jalen Crutcher, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six assists, and G Trey Landers, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds.
Drake is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Drake against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Their wins bumped Drake to 8-2 and Dayton to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Flyers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.65
Odds
The Flyers are a big 16-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona's vs. Gonzaga game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
K-State vs. Miss. State odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced model simulated Saturday's Kansas State vs. Mississippi State game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans