Dayton vs. Drake live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Drake @ No. 14 Dayton

Current Records: Drake 8-2; Dayton 7-1

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the #14 Dayton Flyers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Drake beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 78-73 on Saturday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from five players: G Roman Penn (16), G D.J. Wilkins (15), G Anthony Murphy (14), G Noah Thomas (11), and F Liam Robbins (11).

Meanwhile, Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over the Saint Mary's Gaels on Sunday, winning 78-68. The Flyers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jalen Crutcher, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six assists, and G Trey Landers, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Drake is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Drake against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Drake to 8-2 and Dayton to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Flyers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.65

Odds

The Flyers are a big 16-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.