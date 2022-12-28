Who's Playing
Duquesne @ Dayton
Current Records: Duquesne 10-3; Dayton 8-5
What to Know
After a nine-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Dukes have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last week Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Duquesne in a 74-57 win over Winthrop. Duquesne's guard Dae Dae Grant did his thing and shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 21 points, eight dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dayton was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 88-46 victory over the Alcorn State Braves at home. It was another big night for the Flyers' forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.
Their wins bumped the Dukes to 10-3 and Dayton to 8-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Dayton have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Duquesne.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Dayton 75 vs. Duquesne 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Dayton 72 vs. Duquesne 52
- Feb 02, 2021 - Duquesne 69 vs. Dayton 64
- Jan 13, 2021 - Dayton 72 vs. Duquesne 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Dayton 80 vs. Duquesne 70
- Jan 29, 2020 - Dayton 73 vs. Duquesne 69
- Mar 09, 2019 - Dayton 78 vs. Duquesne 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Dayton 68 vs. Duquesne 64
- Feb 07, 2018 - Dayton 88 vs. Duquesne 73
- Dec 30, 2017 - Duquesne 70 vs. Dayton 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Dayton 90 vs. Duquesne 53
- Jan 14, 2017 - Dayton 76 vs. Duquesne 57
- Feb 09, 2016 - Dayton 76 vs. Duquesne 74
- Jan 02, 2016 - Dayton 66 vs. Duquesne 58