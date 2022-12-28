Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Dayton

Current Records: Duquesne 10-3; Dayton 8-5

What to Know

After a nine-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Dukes have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last week Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Duquesne in a 74-57 win over Winthrop. Duquesne's guard Dae Dae Grant did his thing and shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 21 points, eight dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 88-46 victory over the Alcorn State Braves at home. It was another big night for the Flyers' forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 10-3 and Dayton to 8-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Duquesne.