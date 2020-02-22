Dayton vs. Duquesne: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Dayton vs. Duquesne basketball game
Who's Playing
Duquesne @ Dayton
Current Records: Duquesne 18-7; Dayton 24-2
What to Know
The #5 Dayton Flyers are 8-1 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Dayton and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are currently enjoying a 15-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the VCU Rams 66-61 on Tuesday. The top scorer for Dayton was guard Jalen Crutcher (18 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Duquesne as they fell 70-67 to the George Washington Colonials on Wednesday. This was hardly the result Duquesne or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over George Washington heading into this matchup. Duquesne got double-digit scores from four players: forward Marcus Weathers (19), guard Sincere Carry (17), guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (10), and center Michael Hughes (10).
Dayton is now 24-2 while Duquesne sits at 18-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Flyers rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.6 on average. But Duquesne is even better: they enter the contest with 5.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won eight out of their last nine games against Duquesne.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Dayton 73 vs. Duquesne 69
- Mar 09, 2019 - Dayton 78 vs. Duquesne 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Dayton 68 vs. Duquesne 64
- Feb 07, 2018 - Dayton 88 vs. Duquesne 73
- Dec 30, 2017 - Duquesne 70 vs. Dayton 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Dayton 90 vs. Duquesne 53
- Jan 14, 2017 - Dayton 76 vs. Duquesne 57
- Feb 09, 2016 - Dayton 76 vs. Duquesne 74
- Jan 02, 2016 - Dayton 66 vs. Duquesne 58
