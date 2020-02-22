Dayton vs. Duquesne: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Dayton

Current Records: Duquesne 18-7; Dayton 24-2

What to Know

The #5 Dayton Flyers are 8-1 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Dayton and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are currently enjoying a 15-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the VCU Rams 66-61 on Tuesday. The top scorer for Dayton was guard Jalen Crutcher (18 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Duquesne as they fell 70-67 to the George Washington Colonials on Wednesday. This was hardly the result Duquesne or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over George Washington heading into this matchup. Duquesne got double-digit scores from four players: forward Marcus Weathers (19), guard Sincere Carry (17), guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (10), and center Michael Hughes (10).

Dayton is now 24-2 while Duquesne sits at 18-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Flyers rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.6 on average. But Duquesne is even better: they enter the contest with 5.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Dayton have won eight out of their last nine games against Duquesne.