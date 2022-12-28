Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Dayton

Current Records: Duquesne 10-3; Dayton 8-5

What to Know

After a nine-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Dukes have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Duquesne in a 74-57 win over Winthrop. It was another big night for Duquesne's guard Dae Dae Grant, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dayton at home against the Alcorn State Braves last week as the squad secured an 88-46 victory. The Flyers' forward DaRon Holmes II did his thing and had 23 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

The Dukes are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Duquesne to 10-3 and Dayton to 8-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Duquesne.