Dayton vs. George Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

George Washington @ Dayton

Current Records: George Washington 12-18; Dayton 28-2

What to Know

An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the #3 Dayton Flyers and the George Washington Colonials at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is cruising in on a 19-game winning streak while George Washington is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Flyers made easy work of the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday and carried off an 84-57 win. Forward Obi Toppin and guard Trey Landers were among the main playmakers for Dayton as the former had 20 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Washington ended up a good deal behind the Fordham Rams when they played on Wednesday, losing 63-52. George Washington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Forward Jamison Battle wasn't much of a difference maker for the Colonials and finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Dayton, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Flyers' victory brought them up to 28-2 while George Washington's loss pulled them down to 12-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flyers come into the matchup boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.5. But George Washington is even better: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.2 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.44

Odds

The Flyers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Dayton have won three out of their last four games against George Washington.