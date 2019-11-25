Dayton vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Dayton vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton (home) vs. Georgia (away)
Current Records: Dayton 3-0; Georgia 4-0
What to Know
The Dayton Flyers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Dayton skips in on three wins and UGA on four.
Dayton was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They took their game against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks by a conclusive 93-68 score. Five players on the Flyers scored in the double digits: F Obi Toppin (21), F Ryan Mikesell (16), G Rodney Chatman (13), G Trey Landers (11), and G Ibi Watson (11).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, UGA took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 82-78. Among those leading the charge for UGA was F Rayshaun Hammonds, who had 26 points in addition to nine boards.
Their wins bumped the Flyers to 3-0 and the Bulldogs to 4-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 55.70% on the season. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 92 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flyers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
