Dayton vs. Grambling: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Grambling @ No. 13 Dayton

Current Records: Grambling 6-6; Dayton 9-2

The #13 Dayton Flyers and the Grambling Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It looks like the Flyers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 78-76 to the Colorado Buffaloes. Dayton's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Jalen Crutcher, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds, and F Obi Toppin, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Grambling last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 93-72 defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles. One thing holding Grambling back was the mediocre play of G Trevell Cunningham, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dayton enters the contest with 53.30% field goal percentage, good for best in college basketball. Grambling is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

Odds

The Flyers are a big 26-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.