Dayton vs. Grambling: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Dayton vs. Grambling basketball game
Who's Playing
Grambling @ No. 13 Dayton
Current Records: Grambling 6-6; Dayton 9-2
What to Know
The #13 Dayton Flyers and the Grambling Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It looks like the Flyers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 78-76 to the Colorado Buffaloes. Dayton's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Jalen Crutcher, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds, and F Obi Toppin, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Grambling last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 93-72 defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles. One thing holding Grambling back was the mediocre play of G Trevell Cunningham, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dayton enters the contest with 53.30% field goal percentage, good for best in college basketball. Grambling is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 26-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State reclaims No. 1
Ohio State is 11-1 with blowout victories over Villanova, Penn State and North Carolina
-
Ohio State might be nation's best
The Buckeyes pulled away from UK even after Kaleb Wesson fouled out late in OSU's victory in...
-
Kentucky vs. Ohio State preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
-
Vols star Turner to miss rest of season
Turner leads the Vols this season in assists and is second on the team in points per game
-
UNC vs. UCLA preview
A preview of what to expect Saturday in the first game of a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader
-
No. 1 Kansas falls to Villanova
Playing in its first true road game this season, Kansas goes down less than a week after jumping...
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory