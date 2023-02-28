Who's Playing

La Salle @ Dayton

Current Records: La Salle 13-16; Dayton 19-10

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at University of Dayton Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Flyers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the George Mason Patriots. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Dayton to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the game. Forward DaRon Holmes II did his best for Dayton, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, La Salle came up short against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, falling 92-85. One thing holding La Salle back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

This next matchup looks promising for Dayton, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have been good against the spread at home while the Explorers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The losses put the Flyers at 19-10 and La Salle at 13-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 10th in college basketball. Less enviably, La Salle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against La Salle.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton and La Salle both have four wins in their last eight games.