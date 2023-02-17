An Atlantic 10 conference matchup features the Dayton Flyers (17-9) going on the road to play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-16) on Friday evening. The Flyers are playing good basketball as of late, winning of four of their past five games. On Feb. 10, Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-56. Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago just snapped its two-game skid. On Tuesday, the Ramblers topped UMass 64-62.

Tipoff from Gentile Arena in Chicago is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Flyers are 7-point favorites in the latest Dayton vs. Loyola odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 131.

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago spread: Flyers -7

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago over/under: 131 points

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago money line: Flyers -320, Ramblers +250

DAY: Under is 4-1 in Flyers' last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record

LOY: Under is 6-0 in Ramblers' last six Friday games

Why Dayton can cover

Sophomore guard DaRon Holmes II is an athletic and energetic big man in the frontcourt. Holmes II has been a good scorer above the rim and is able to defend the buckey at a high rate. The Arizona native is fourth in the conference in both scoring (17.5) and rebounds (7.9). Additionally, he leads the Atlantic 10 conference in blocks (1.9). On Jan. 28, Holmes II logged 17 points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore forward Mustapha Amzil has shown the ability to space the floor and be a solid shooter from beyond the arc. Amzil shoots 35.1% from three on 3.1 attempts. The native of Finland finds his way into the lane consistently, averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's scored in double figures in 12 matchups thus far.

Why Loyola can cover

Junior forward Philip Alston finds his way into the lane on a consistent basis due to his strength and quickness off the dribble. Alston is leading the team in scoring (14.4) with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. The Ohio native also spaces the floor and is knocking down 41.1% of his 3-point attempts. On Jan. 31, he logged 22 points, six rebounds and went 4-of-9 from downtown.

Senior guard Braden Norris has been a space-creating facilitator. Norris scans the floor in a hurry to find the open man, ranking first on the team in assists (4). The Ohio native also owns a smooth shooting stroke, making 38.6% of his 3-pointers while averaging 11.4 points per game. He's made at least four 3-pointers in three straight games. In his last outing, Norris had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

