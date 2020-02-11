Dayton vs. Rhode Island live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island basketball game
Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Dayton
Current Records: Rhode Island 18-5; Dayton 21-2
What to Know
The #6 Dayton Flyers and the Rhode Island Rams are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Dayton will stay at home another game and welcome the Rams at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the Saint Louis Billikens 71-65 this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Flyers' forward Obi Toppin, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the George Washington Colonials 82-51 this past Saturday. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for the Rams on the season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Fatts Russell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points, and forward Cyril Langevine, who dropped a double-double on 13 boards and 11 points.
The wins brought Dayton up to 21-2 and Rhode Island to 18-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton comes into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.6. But Rhode Island ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton and Rhode Island both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 01, 2019 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Dayton 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Dayton 77 vs. Rhode Island 48
- Feb 23, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Dayton 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 88 vs. Dayton 74
- Feb 10, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Rhode Island 74
- Jan 06, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Rhode Island 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Rhode Island 75 vs. Dayton 66
- Feb 12, 2016 - Dayton 68 vs. Rhode Island 66
