Dayton vs. Rhode Island live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Dayton

Current Records: Rhode Island 18-5; Dayton 21-2

What to Know

The #6 Dayton Flyers and the Rhode Island Rams are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Dayton will stay at home another game and welcome the Rams at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the Saint Louis Billikens 71-65 this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Flyers' forward Obi Toppin, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the George Washington Colonials 82-51 this past Saturday. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for the Rams on the season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Fatts Russell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points, and forward Cyril Langevine, who dropped a double-double on 13 boards and 11 points.

The wins brought Dayton up to 21-2 and Rhode Island to 18-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton comes into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.6. But Rhode Island ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Dayton and Rhode Island both have four wins in their last eight games.