Dayton vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

The No. 6 Dayton Flyers and the Rhode Island Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup that will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is 21-2 overall and 13-0 at home, while Rhode Island is 18-5 overall and 6-3 on the road. Dayton has won 12 consecutive games and has not lost since December 21. Rhode Island is also on a winning streak, with 10 consecutive victories. The Rams have not lost since January 5.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island spread: Dayton -10

Dayton vs. Rhode Island over-under: 146.5 points

Dayton vs. Rhode Island money line: Dayton -556, Rhode Island 384

What you need to know about Rhode Island

The Rams took down the George Washington Colonials 82-51 this past Saturday. That 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin of victory for Rhode Island this year. They relied on the efforts of Fatts Russell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points, and Cyril Langevine, who posted a double-double on 13 boards and 11 points. It was the best defensive performance of the season for Rhode Island, as George Washington was held to 29 percent shooting from the field.

What you need to know about Dayton

Dayton beat the Saint Louis Billikens 71-65 this past Saturday. Obi Toppin had 17 points in addition to three blocks. Jalen Crutcher scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Dayton's No. 6 ranking is their highest in 53 years. The Flyers are in the top six of the AP Poll for only the fourth time in school history.

