Dayton vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions from advanced model

The Rhode Island Rams and the No. 3 Dayton Flyers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams are 20-8 overall and 12-2 at home, while the Flyers are 27-2 overall and 8-0 on the road. Both teams have been relatively average against the spread so far this season, with Dayton at 15-13 against the number and Rhode Island at 14-13. However, Dayton has won and covered three of the last four head-to-head meetings with Rhode Island. The Flyers are favored by four-points in the latest Rhode Island vs. Dayton odds, and the over-under is set at 146.

Rhode Island vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -4

Rhode Island vs. Dayton over-under: 146 points

Rhode Island vs. Dayton money line: Rhode Island +154, Dayton -184

What you need to know about Rhode Island

Rhode Island came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday, falling 72-62. Rhode Island's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Fatts Russell, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to eight steals. Cyril Langevine turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Rams were done in by 37.9 percent shooting from the floor and they'll have to have a more efficient game offensively to upset Dayton.

What you need to know about Dayton

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dayton and the Davidson Wildcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with an 82-67 win at home. Dayton's forward Obi Toppin did his thing and posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 boards. The Flyers shot an absolutely mesmerizing 72.3 percent from the floor in the win.

In addition, Dayton has won eight of its last 12 games against Rhode Island. However, Dayton is just 2-5 against the spread in its last seven matchups on the road against the Rams.

