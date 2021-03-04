A 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament second-round battle is on tap Thursday between the Rhode Island Rams and the Dayton Flyers at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Stuart Siegel Center. Rhode Island is 10-14, while Dayton is 13-8. The Rams are 7-3-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when playing a team with a winning percentage above .600. The Flyers are 4-1 ATS in their last five neutral site games as favorites.

The Flyers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. Rhode Island odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Rhode Island vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dayton vs. Rhode Island. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Rhode Island vs. Dayton:

Dayton vs. Rhode Island spread: Dayton -3.5

Dayton vs. Rhode Island over-under: 138.5 points

Dayton vs. Rhode Island money line: Dayton -170, Rhode Island +145

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers took care of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 55-52 on Monday. Ibi Watson led the way with 14 points. Jaren Holmes, who was scoring 15 points per game entering the matchup, failed to make a shot (0 of 7) and didn't score for St. Bonaventure.

Jalen Crutcher leads the way this season with 18.2 points and 4.9 rebounds for Dayton. Jordy Tshimanga adds 8.0 rebounds per outing. Dayton scores 69.6 points and allows 67.2 points per outing.

What you need to know about Rhode Island

The Rams have dropped two straight, and four of their last five, including an 86-75 loss to Duquesne on Saturday. Fatts Russell scored 27 points and dealt five assists in the setback.

Rhode Island overcame Dayton 91-89 in double overtime on Feb. 16. Russell delivers 15.0 points and 4.3 assists per game, while Antwan Walker pulls in 6.5 rebounds per outing.

How to make Rhode Island vs. Dayton picks

The model has simulated Dayton vs. Rhode Island 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. Rhode Island? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rhode Island vs. Dayton spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.