Who's Playing

Richmond @ Dayton

Current Records: Richmond 11-10; Dayton 13-8

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Flyers and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Dayton winning the first 55-53 and Richmond taking the second 68-64.

The point spread favored Dayton on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Despite the defeat, Dayton got a solid performance out of forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 85-76. The Spiders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Neal Quinn, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Tyler Burton, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The losses put the Flyers at 13-8 and Richmond at 11-10. Dayton is 4-3 after losses this year, Richmond 5-4.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Richmond.

  • Mar 12, 2022 - Richmond 68 vs. Dayton 64
  • Mar 01, 2022 - Dayton 55 vs. Richmond 53
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Dayton 87 vs. Richmond 79
  • Jan 06, 2019 - Dayton 72 vs. Richmond 48
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Dayton 87 vs. Richmond 81
  • Jan 19, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Richmond 59
  • Mar 11, 2016 - Dayton 69 vs. Richmond 54
  • Mar 01, 2016 - Dayton 85 vs. Richmond 84