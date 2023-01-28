Who's Playing
Richmond @ Dayton
Current Records: Richmond 11-10; Dayton 13-8
What to Know
The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Flyers and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Dayton winning the first 55-53 and Richmond taking the second 68-64.
The point spread favored Dayton on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Despite the defeat, Dayton got a solid performance out of forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 85-76. The Spiders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Neal Quinn, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Tyler Burton, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
The losses put the Flyers at 13-8 and Richmond at 11-10. Dayton is 4-3 after losses this year, Richmond 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Richmond.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Richmond 68 vs. Dayton 64
- Mar 01, 2022 - Dayton 55 vs. Richmond 53
- Jan 25, 2020 - Dayton 87 vs. Richmond 79
- Jan 06, 2019 - Dayton 72 vs. Richmond 48
- Jan 09, 2018 - Dayton 87 vs. Richmond 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Richmond 59
- Mar 11, 2016 - Dayton 69 vs. Richmond 54
- Mar 01, 2016 - Dayton 85 vs. Richmond 84