Who's Playing

Richmond @ Dayton

Current Records: Richmond 11-10; Dayton 13-8

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Flyers and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Dayton winning the first 55-53 and Richmond taking the second 68-64.

The point spread favored Dayton on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Despite the defeat, Dayton got a solid performance out of forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 85-76. The Spiders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Neal Quinn, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Tyler Burton, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The losses put the Flyers at 13-8 and Richmond at 11-10. Dayton is 4-3 after losses this year, Richmond 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Richmond.