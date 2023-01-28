Who's Playing

Richmond @ Dayton

Current Records: Richmond 11-10; Dayton 13-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Dayton Flyers are heading back home. Dayton and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Flyers winning the first 55-53 and Richmond taking the second 68-64.

Dayton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Dayton's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 85-76. Richmond's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Neal Quinn, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Tyler Burton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The Flyers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Dayton against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Dayton is now 13-8 while Richmond sits at 11-10. Dayton is 4-3 after losses this year, Richmond 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 9-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Richmond.