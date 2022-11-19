Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ No. 21 Dayton

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-1; Dayton 2-1

What to Know

The #21 Dayton Flyers will take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Dayton is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Flyers came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, falling 60-52. The losing side was boosted by guard Mike Sharavjamts, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown Robert Morris laid on the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.

Robert Morris' win lifted them to 2-1 while Dayton's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Colonials can repeat their recent success or if Dayton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 21-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.