An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the Dayton Flyers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's is 2-14 overall and 2-3 at home, while Dayton is 12-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Dayton has won three of the last four matchups against Saint Joseph's, but the Hawks have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 meetings against the Flyers.

However, Saint Joseph's is just 4-11-1 against the spread this season, while Dayton is 11-8 against the number. The Flyers are favored by eight-points in the latest Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147.5.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Dayton -8

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's over-under: 147.5 points

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Dayton -360, Saint Joseph's +285



What you need to know about Saint Joseph's

The Hawks were able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, winning 91-82. Guard Ryan Daly and guard Jordan Hall were among the main playmakers for Saint Joseph's as the former had 30 points in addition to seven boards and the latter posted a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The victory broke a six-game losing streak and Saint Joseph's was extremely effective at running La Salle off the 3-point line in the win. The Explorers shot an abysmal 3-for-26 from beyond the arc, while Saint Joseph's shot a solid 48.5 percent from the floor.

What you need to know about Dayton

Meanwhile, Dayton made easy work of the Saint Louis Billikens last week and carried off a 76-53 victory. Dayton's guard Jalen Crutcher did his thing and had 19 points and six assists along with five boards. The fourth-year starter is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this year and has cemented himself as one of the best mid-major point guards in the nation.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks have only been able to knock down 40.9 percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Flyers' offense has more to brag about, as they come into the contest boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.6 percent.

How to make Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's picks

