The Dayton Flyers (13-6) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Saint Joseph's Hawks (12-7) on Friday night in Atlantic 10 action. Dayton lost three straight games to open the month of January, but it has responded with wins over Loyola Chicago and Duquesne over the past week. Saint Joseph's has won two of its last three games, including a 78-61 win at Davidson on Tuesday. Dayton cruised to a 94-79 road win in the lone meeting between these teams last season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any St. Joe's vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Dayton -5.5

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's over/under: 143.5 points

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Dayton: -242, Saint Joseph's: +198

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Dayton comes into this matchup with momentum after picking up back-to-back wins over the past six days. The Flyers got past Loyola Chicago in overtime last Saturday, as senior guard Enoch Cheeks scored a game-high 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including a 6 of 9 mark from 3-point range. Amael L'Etang hit a game-winning layup with one second remaining in overtime.

The Flyers were even more impressive on Tuesday, crushing Duquesne in an 82-62 final as 3-point road favorites. Cheeks had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 9 of 14 overall and 4 of 6 from long range. Dayton is 11-1 in its last 12 home games against Saint Joseph's, which has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games.

Saint Joseph's lost to Duquesne on the road in overtime on Jan. 8, but it has won two of its three games since then. The Hawks crushed Loyola Chicago in a 93-57 final on Jan. 11, racing out to a 53-29 halftime lead and never looking back. Sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown poured in 20 points, while junior guard Derek Simpson had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Hawks are coming off a 78-61 road win at Davidson on Tuesday, easily covering the spread as 1-point favorites. Brown had 20 points and six assists, while senior guard Erik Reynolds II finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Saint Joseph's has covered the spread in 15 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

