Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven simulation

In a high-profile matchup in front of a nationally-televised audience, the Dayton Flyers (15-2) will square off against the Saint Louis Billikens (14-3) on Friday evening. The battle will put two of the best teams in the Atlantic 10 against one another, with projected first-round NBA draft pick Obi Toppin acting as the centerpiece for Dayton.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Sportsbooks list Dayton as a 7.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138.5 in the latest Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis spread: Dayton -7.5

Dayton vs. Saint Louis over-under: 138.5 points

Dayton vs. Saint Louis money line: Dayton -362, Saint Louis +275

DAY: The Flyers have covered the spread in three of the last four games

SLU: The Billikens are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

Why Dayton can cover

The model has considered that Dayton is the flagship team of the A-10 this season, and that overall effectiveness stems from an elite offense. The Flyers rank in the top five nationally in offensive efficiency, and Dayton ranks as the nation's best team in effective field goal percentage.

Anthony Grant's team runs a modern offense that generates highly-efficient shot attempts, leading to a 62 percent mark from 2-point range that also leads the country. To this point, Dayton's only losses have come on neutral courts to Kansas and Colorado and, for good measure, those losses came in overtime. With that in mind, Dayton operates as the favorite for a reason.

Why Saint Louis can cover

But none of that guarantees the Flyers cover the Dayton vs. Saint Louis spread. The model knows that Saint Louis probably isn't as talented as Dayton, but the home team does have a few advantages. The Billikens normally have a weakness in sending opponents to the free-throw line but, while Dayton's offense is tremendous, the Flyers don't often generate free-throw attempts.

Beyond that, Saint Louis ranks in the top-50 nationally in block and steal rates, and they can lean on that activity defensively. On the offensive side, Saint Louis is effective at creating extra opportunities, with strongly above-average offensive rebounding. The Billikens have also won three in a row and six of the last seven games, seemingly peaking at the right time.

How to make Dayton vs. Saint Louis picks

